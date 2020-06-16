Ford Plans to Unveil New Bronco on OJ Simpson’s Birthday
If you were in charge of the new Ford Bronco launch, there are a few dates and anniversaries you’d try your very hardest to avoid. One of them would definitely be July 9—or, in other words, OJ Simpson’s birthday. However, Ford is pushing ahead with its launch on the unfortunate date, even though the auto maker has been informed that it falls on the disgraced former football star’s 73rd birthday. Infamously, Simpson was in a white Ford Bronco during the 1994 televised police chase as he was being pursued over the slayings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. Ford was informed by Detroit Free Press about the mishap, but responded: “We’re going to reveal Bronco just like we said we would on July 9.” Mike Levine, Ford North America product communications manager, insisted the crossover was “purely coincidental.” The new Bronco will go on sale some time next year.