Ford Plants in Chicago and Michigan Close Days After Reopening Due to New COVID Cases

Read it at CNN
Ford has shuttered two manufacturing plants for disinfection just days after they reopened because employees contracted coronavirus despite precautions. The factories, one in Chicago and the other in Michigan, restarted production Monday along with others in the Midwest. The Chicago plant, which employs 5,800 people and closed Tuesday, resumed operations Wednesday morning, and the Dearborn, Michigan facility, where 4,400 people work, was expected to be up and running Wednesday night. The company requires temperature checks for all workers and medical screenings for those who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms, and an employee at each facility had tested positive Tuesday. A Ford spokesperson told CNN, “We deep cleaned and disinfected the work area, equipment, team area and the path that the team member took.”