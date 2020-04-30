Forecasts Predict 3.5M New Unemployment Claims This Week

Unemployment figures are due to be released Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET, and the forecast is dark, as businesses stay closed and the economy continues to founder in lockdown from the coronavirus pandemic. A consensus prediction cited by Reuters says that when the Labor Department reports the tally of new filing last week, it will reveal 3.5 million claims, though some economists are seeing a number closer to four million. That would bring the six-week total to nearly 30 million jobless claims, despite trillions of dollars in stimulus spending. Economists expect that the jobless rate in April, set to be published next Friday, will set an unwelcome new high, shattering the post-World War II record of 10.8 percent, which was touched in November 1982.