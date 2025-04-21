Foreign Journalists Warned to Use Burner Phones When Entering U.S.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) is recommending that journalists traveling to the United States use burner phones to protect their personal information as President Donald Trump’s administration continues its war on the press.

In an advisory issued last week, the group, which advocates for press freedom, noted a report from the New York Times that the Trump administration has increased scrutiny at the country’s borders and is considering imposing restrictions on travelers from more than 40 countries.

Because of these policy changes, CPJ recommended that journalists be mindful of sensitive contacts, set their social media accounts to private, and use the longest possible PIN codes. It also suggested reporters “should consider leaving their personal and/or work devices at home and instead carry separate devices and a new SIM card.” The organization also recommended that foreign reporters consider reporting on the U.S. remotely.

ADVERTISEMENT

“CPJ has seen a spike in concern among journalists whose work entails travelling to the United States or crossing the border,” said Catalina Cortes, CPJ’s Interim Chief Emergencies Officer, in a statement. “Our safety advisory helps journalists proactively manage these risks, making them feel prepared and confident while planning their reporting.”

The advisory comes as Trump’s government, including the State Department, goes after legal residents like Mahmoud Khalil, who was arrested in March for leading protests at Columbia University over Israel’s war in Gaza.

CPJ recommended that journalists exercise caution when reporting on political issues that could anger the president, consider the content of their social media posts, and be prepared for changes to U.S. visa requirements.

“If your work covers politically sensitive issues that the U.S. administration may view as critical or hostile, border agents may question you,” CPJ wrote in the advisory.

The recommendations aren’t limited to dual nationals or legal residents. CPJ also warned that U.S. citizens who refuse to answer intensive border questions could also face a delayed return to the country.

The group warned a day after Trump’s election that “the fundamental right to a free press, guaranteed by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, must not be impaired.”