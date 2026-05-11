World

Foreign Leader Scolds Crowd at Summit in Awkward Video

'TOTAL LACK OF RESPECT'

The French president didn’t pull punches when attacking the audience for their behavior.

Muskaan Arshad
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

French President Emmanuel Macron blew up at the audience during a session in a shocking video taken at the Africa Forward Summit on Monday.​

Exasperated by the audience’s chatter, Macron walked onto the podium during the Creation in Motion meeting to scold the crowd for talking over the four speakers on stage.

The moderator, initially confused by Macron’s approach, quipped, “Already? You’re not waiting your turn!” before the president took her microphone to admonish the audience.

“Excuse me! Everybody! Hey, hey, hey! I’m sorry, but it’s impossible to speak about culture or have people [those on stage] making a speech with such a noise,” the 48-year-old head of state said in response.

France's President Emmanuel Macron (L) and Kenya's President William Ruto (R) takes part in the youth session Africa Forward: Future Makers during the Africa Forward summit in Nairobi on May 11, 2026.
France's President Emmanuel Macron and Kenya's President William Ruto takes part in the youth session Africa Forward. LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images

“This is a total lack of respect,” he raged at the crowd.

To those who still wanted to talk, he offered an alternative.

“I suggest, if you want to have bilateral [talks], or speak about something else, you have bilateral rooms or you go outside,” the president said firmly.

“If you want to stay here, we listen to the people,” Macron concluded. The audience clapped for him as he handing the microphone back and took his seat in the front.

The moderator, delighted by Macron’s outburst, praised the president for his leadership, saying “and this ladies and gentlemen, is good leadership,” before continuing the event as planned.

France's President Emmanuel Macron (L) shakes hands with Kenya's President William Ruto (R) during the signing of bilateral agreements at State House ahead of the Africa Forward: Africa- France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth Summit in Nairobi, on May 10, 2026. Kenya and France will jointly host the "Africa Forward: Africa- France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth" Summit, which will bring together African and French Heads of State and Government.
The Africa Forward Summit is a two-day event in Nairobi, hosted jointly by France and Kenya. LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images

The Africa Forward Summit is a two-day event in Nairobi, hosted jointly by France and Kenya to forge a “partnership of equals,” with Macron among the summit’s keynote speakers. The summit is being attended by more than 30 heads of state and government, as well as other industry leaders.

This is France’s first summit in an English-speaking African country—an attempt to expand its influence on the continent beyond its former French-speaking colonies. The event follows a defense agreement ratified with Kenya earlier this year.

Muskaan Arshad

Muskaan Arshad

Breaking News Intern

muskaan.arshad@thedailybeast.com

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