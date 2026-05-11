Foreign Leader Scolds Crowd at Summit in Awkward Video

French President Emmanuel Macron blew up at the audience during a session in a shocking video taken at the Africa Forward Summit on Monday.​

Exasperated by the audience’s chatter, Macron walked onto the podium during the Creation in Motion meeting to scold the crowd for talking over the four speakers on stage.

The moderator, initially confused by Macron’s approach, quipped, “Already? You’re not waiting your turn!” before the president took her microphone to admonish the audience.

“Excuse me! Everybody! Hey, hey, hey! I’m sorry, but it’s impossible to speak about culture or have people [those on stage] making a speech with such a noise,” the 48-year-old head of state said in response.

France's President Emmanuel Macron and Kenya's President William Ruto takes part in the youth session Africa Forward. LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images

“This is a total lack of respect,” he raged at the crowd.

To those who still wanted to talk, he offered an alternative.

“I suggest, if you want to have bilateral [talks], or speak about something else, you have bilateral rooms or you go outside,” the president said firmly.

“If you want to stay here, we listen to the people,” Macron concluded. The audience clapped for him as he handing the microphone back and took his seat in the front.

The moderator, delighted by Macron’s outburst, praised the president for his leadership, saying “and this ladies and gentlemen, is good leadership,” before continuing the event as planned.

The Africa Forward Summit is a two-day event in Nairobi, hosted jointly by France and Kenya. LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images

The Africa Forward Summit is a two-day event in Nairobi, hosted jointly by France and Kenya to forge a “partnership of equals,” with Macron among the summit’s keynote speakers. The summit is being attended by more than 30 heads of state and government, as well as other industry leaders.