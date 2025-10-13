Foreign Parliament Hands Out MAGA-Style Hats Before Trump’s Speech

Emergency crews airlifted dozens of people in western Alaska to safety, as flooding caused by the remnants of Typhoon Halong wreaked havoc on remote coastal communities and tore houses off their foundations. Alaska’s National Guard and Coast Guard, along with law enforcement, deployed helicopters and C-130 planes on Sunday to evacuate the low-lying villages of Kipnuk and Kwigillingok after the flooding situation in the region was described as “serious.” The typhoon, which brought winds of up to 80mph and raised water levels by over 7ft, devastated the isolated villages and saw at least 11 homes swept away in the carnage. While no fatalities were immediately reported, residents were reported to have been injured by flying debris from the storm, and there are multiple people still unaccounted for. Kipnuk and Kwigillingok are two of the most isolated communities in the U.S., with populations of less than 500 people and no roads connecting them to the outside world. With another storm forecast for Tuesday, local tribal leaders have sounded the alarm about the increased frequency of such events and have urged officials that communities on the Bering Sea urgently need enhanced resources to face this new normal. Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy said that “every effort will be made to help those hit by this storm.”
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Emergency Crews Race to Rescue Dozens as Homes Swept AwayTYPHOON FALLOUTEntire communities on the Alaskan coast were forced to evacuate due to Typhoon Halong.
- 2Parliament Hands Out MAGA-Style Hats Before Trump’s SpeechTTPP? 🤷The deal means 20 Israeli hostages and more than 1,700 Palestinians will head home.
Shop with ScoutedThis FDA-Cleared Laser Comb Is the Easiest Hair Growth HackHAIR TODAYHairmax pioneered the home use of laser light energy directly targeted to hair follicles to reverse thinning hair and promote hair growth.
- 3Airport Worker’s Attempt to Refuel Plane Goes Horribly WrongHIGHLY FLAMMABLETorrents of highly flammable jet fuel sprayed everywhere after an incident at an airport in Texas.
- 4Trump Greeted With Giant Message as He Lands in IsraelRELEASE OF EMOTIONThe U.S. president arrives to mark the peace deal, and will later meet with the released hostages in Tel Aviv.
Shop with ScoutedThis Wall-Mounted Home Gym Takes Fitness to New HeightsPUMP IT UPThe Tonal 2 gives you everything you need to level up your fitness game at home.
- 5Beach Heroes Rush to Rescue Child Pinned Under ChopperSPRING INTO ACTIONFive people were taken to the hospital.
- 6First Peace Deal Hostages Released as Trump Flies to Israel FINALLY FREECrowds have gathered to watch the historic moment play out.
- 7Wild Surveillance Footage Shows Plane Crash Into Parking LotFIREBALL WRECKMultiple semi-trucks caught fire after a twin-engine plane crashed near an airfield in Fort Worth, Texas.
- 8Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Spotted Kissing on YachtLOCKING LIPSThe pair have been fueling rumors of a relationship since being spotted together in July.
Shop with ScoutedCelebrate ‘Sober October’ With This Hangover-Free THC DrinkSIP, SIP, HOORAY!Cycling Frog is your go-to non-alcoholic drink for fall and winter.
- 9South Carolina Shooting Leaves Four Dead and 20 Injured'TRAGIC AND DIFFICULT'Authorities are investigating “persons of interest” in connection with the crime.
- 10Disney’s ‘Tron: Ares’ Flops at Opening Weekend Box OfficeFALL FLATDespite a star-studded cast, the sci-fi film failed to impress audiences outside of a predominantly male demographic.
Foreign Parliament Hands Out MAGA-Style Hats Before Trump’s Speech
Staff in Israel’s Knesset handed out hats that looked like MAGA baseball caps to celebrate Donald Trump’s role in the ceasefire with Hamas. The hats appeared as captives were exchanged between Israel and the terror group as part of the ceasefire agreement to end two years of fighting. Trump is expected to give a speech in Israel’s legislature on Monday to mark the end of the violence and the return of the 20 surviving Israeli hostages. Images of the hats, which read “Trump the Peace President,” have begun circulating online. A White House social media account repeated the message, sharing a post with all-caps brag: “TRUMP THE PEACE PRESIDENT!” Images show people in the Knesset wearing them in anticipation of his speech. Many in attendance also wore red ties. Trump is expected to meet the families of the hostages and to receive the Presidential Medal of Honor, Israel’s highest civilian honor, during the trip. “Make America Great Again” hats have become a symbol of Trump’s presidency and the broader MAGA movement. Israel is also expected to release around 1,700 Palestinian prisoners.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether it’s due to age, menopause, hereditary androgenetic alopecia, standard pattern hair loss, or hormonal shifts, hair thinning is incredibly common. Despite being common, though, it’s not exactly pleasant. Fortunately, there are plenty of at-home and prescription-free treatments to help combat hair loss, and HairMax’s advanced devices are some of our favorites—especially the Ultima 12 LaserComb. The Hairmax Ultima 12 LaserComb is designed for use by both men and women to help stimulate hair growth with its therapeutic laser light technology that targets energy directly to the hair follicle.
Clinical studies have shown that individuals who completed six months of treatment with this device had, on average, 129 new additional hairs. Plus, it has a 90 percent success rate with visible results in as little as three to six months with only three, eight-minute treatments per week. All you have to do is turn it on and start combing in the same areas three to four times over—it couldn’t be easier. Unlike other hair growth devices on the market, the LasherComb is small, compact, and cordless, making it ideal for travel. As for the price, the Hairmax Ultima 12 LaserComb is $341, which is much more affordable than many of the full-sized hair growth helmets on the market. Plus, it’s backed by a six-month money-back guarantee.
An airport worker lost control of a refueling hose at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport on Saturday, spraying a plane with gallons of highly flammable liquid. Video footage shows the unnamed ground crew worker refuelling an American Eagle aircraft when the hose slips from their hands, spinning violently out of control and coating both the plane and tarmac with a torrent of jet fuel. The worker steps away from the scene as the fuel begins to pool at their feet and around the plane. The exact amount of fuel spilled is not yet clear. American Airlines confirmed the incident in a statement, telling The New York Post, “We are looking into the incident with DFW Airport and the airport’s fueling contractor, Menzies, and worked together on the cleanup per procedure.” An airport spokesman confirmed the spill had been contained and there was no further danger of the fuel spreading.
Donald Trump was welcomed to Israel on Monday by a giant “Thank you” banner that stretched along a beach in Tel Aviv. Trump is making a five-hour visit to Israel to coincide with the release of the surviving Israeli hostages from Gaza. The president was met by his daughter, Ivanka Trump, son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his arrival at Ben Gurion Airport just before 10 a.m. local time. Trump will hold a formal meeting with Netanyahu, and will also address the country’s parliament before meeting several hostages and their families. CNN reported that Trump watched footage of the first seven hostages being released while en route to Israel on Air Force One. Trump told reporters on board, “The war is over, you understand that?” After his brief trip to Israel, Trump is due to head to Egypt, where he will meet with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to discuss the peace process in Gaza with representatives of more than 20 countries. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on X just hours before Trump’s trip to the Middle East, “If a war can be stopped in one region, then surely other wars can be stopped as well—including the Russian war.” Zelensky noted Russia was “openly exploiting the fact that the world is focused on ensuring peace in the Middle East,” by stepping up its air attacks on Ukraine.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
The most challenging part of any fitness program isn’t always just getting started; it’s staying consistent. Many give up when the progress is slow or not visible. That’s where the Tonal 2, an all-in-one home gym system, comes in. Designed to keep you moving forward in your strength training journey, the Tonal 2 provides support in three key areas for real results: progressive overload, training to failure, and perfecting your form.
Progressive overload is the idea of gradually increasing weights over time to stimulate growth. But with free weights, hitting that sweet spot can be tricky, leaving you feeling stuck. The Tonal 2 eliminates this annoyance by fine-tuning the resistance in exact one-pound increments, ensuring every lift challenges you at just the right level. It also introduces smart drop sets. As your muscles fatigue, the system automatically lowers the weight so you can push to failure. According to Tonal, this builds muscle up to two times faster.
Proper form is crucial for real progress, as poor technique can hinder muscle activation and increase the risk of injury. The Tonal 2 takes the guesswork out of form with its built-in camera, analyzing your movements and offering real-time cues, like keeping your back straight during Romanian Deadlifts. It’s basically like a virtual personal trainer. After your workout, the Tonal 2 provides a breakdown, using clips from your session to highlight areas for improvement.
Aside from strength training, the Tonal 2 is also equipped with 15 other fitness modalities, including Aero HIIT, yoga, and mobility. This allows you to mix up your workouts so you never get bored. It’s a fitness splurge that truly pays off.
A child had to be pulled from beneath the wreck of a crashed helicopter during a fundraising event, dramatic new footage reveals. Five people were hospitalized at Huntington Beach in California, after a Bell 222 crumpled onto a flight of stairs. Footage obtained by KTLA5 shows the chopper break into a violent spin after its tail rotor appears to stop spinning and then fall off. The helicopter had been part of the Cars ‘N Copters fundraising event. Footage shows it descending rapidly before getting wedged between a tree and steps up to a pedestrian bridge across from a Hyatt hotel. There are shouts as two people sprint down to the wreckage and try to pull something from below the twisted aircraft. “You can see bystanders trying to free what appears to be a young boy from underneath the wreckage,” KTLA5’s broadcast stated. A Huntington Beach police spokesperson said two people had been on the helicopter, and both had made it out alive. Three people on the street were injured. Eric Nixon is understood to have been flying the helicopter, with his father-in-law, Jerry Miller, telling the Orange County Register, “He’s in the hospital with some broken ribs, crushed vertebrae and several bruises.” The FAA and NTSB have been notified, and the investigation remains ongoing, city officials said in a statement.
Hamas has handed over the first seven hostages under the first phase of the Israel-Gaza ceasefire. The hostages, who have been held in Gaza since the October 7 attacks in 2023, were released to the Red Cross. Of the 48 hostages in captivity, 20 are still alive. The first seven hostages to be released are Eitan More, Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Omri Miran, Alon Ehal, and Guy Gilboa Dallal, according to Reuters. Crowds had filled Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, in anticipation of the release. Speaking on Air Force One on his way to Israel, Trump said, “The war is over, you understand that?” He said he believed the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas would hold, stating, “I think it’s going to normalize.” American-Israeli activist Rachel Goldberg-Polin, whose son Hersh Goldberg-Polin was murdered by Hamas in 2024, told CNN she hoped the ceasefire would remain. “It seems that the interest of everyone is to see this come to fruition…” she said. “And I think we‘ve seen that when President Trump decides that something should happen, he is singularly someone in this region who can get it to happen.” The IDF said additional hostages are expected to be transferred to the Red Cross later in the day.
A small plane crashed near an airfield in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday afternoon, killing two people. Surveillance video obtained by WFAA shows the plane—a Beech King Air C90—nosediving into a parking lot and bursting into flames upon impact. Multiple semi-trucks caught fire, Fox 4 News reported. First responders converged on the scene near the private, member-owned Hicks Airfield, where they found the bodies of two people, Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Craig Trojacek told The New York Times. Trojacek said a commercial building also caught fire. “We thought we were responding to two separate incidents,” he said. “Later on, we realized it was all part of the same one.” The identities of the victims have not been disclosed. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash, according to a spokesperson for the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office. The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating.
Pop star Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seemingly confirmed speculations of a relationship after they were spotted locking lips on a yacht. According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the couple could be seen cuddling and kissing on the pop star’s yacht, Caravelle, off the coast of Santa Barbara, California. The singer was dressed in a black one piece swimsuit, and at one point, the former politician placed his hands on Perry’s bottom. Perry, 40, and Trudeau, 53, sparked rumors of a romantic relationship back in July after the couple were spotted enjoying an intimate dinner together in Montreal at the Le Violon restaurant. Neither Perry or Trudeau would publicly comment on their affair. Trudeau, who stepped down as Prime Minister earlier this year in January, split with his wife in 2023 after 18 years together. Trudeau shares two sons and a daughter with his former wife. Perry was married to Russel Brand from 2010 to 2012; she later got engaged to Orlando Bloom in 2019, whom she shares one daughter with, before separating this year.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
From Halloween parties and Friendsgiving hangouts to long evenings spent unwinding, the vibes of fall are simply unmatched. Keep those good vibes going all season long with Cycling Frog. The brand’s delicious seltzers skip the alcohol, opting for a combination of THC and CBD for a mild, calming buzz. Plus, since there is zero alcohol, you won’t wake up the next morning with a pounding headache. Right now, Cycling Frog is offering a special deal for first-time customers. You can get a free can of seltzer to try yourself. Simply enter your email address, pick the seltzer you would like, and check out. You only have to cover the $2 shipping fee. It’s the perfect way to celebrate ‘Sober October.’
Choose between two of Cycling Frog’s most popular seltzers. The first is Black Currant, which blends 5mg THC and 10mg CBD for a sweet-tart kick that’s refreshing and fun. Try it with a glass of ice while you unwind after a long day. The second option is Ruby Grapefruit, which also packs 5mg THC and 10mg CBD and delivers a tart and citrusy taste. Try mixing this one into a mocktail for a sweet treat after work. Click here to get your free can today.
Officials are investigating a shooting that has left at least four people dead and 20 injured at a St. Helena Island bar in South Carolina. Authorities received several reports of a shooting at Willie’s Bar and Grill early Sunday morning, shortly before 1 am. “Upon arriving at the scene deputies made contact with a large crowd of people, several of which were suffering from gunshot wounds,” said the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office in a statement. “It was learned that hundreds of people were at the location when the shooting occurred.” The sheriff’s office also shared that victims ran to local businesses and homes to seek shelter. As of reporting, four people were pronounced dead at the scene and 20 others were injured; four people were in critical condition and taken to area hospitals, according to authorities who did not release any of the victims’ names. “The circumstances of this incident are still under investigation,” the sheriff’s office said, revealing that it is looking into “persons of interest” in connection with the crime. “This is a tragic and difficult incident for everyone...Our thoughts are with all of the victims and their loved ones,” the statement said. The Daily Beast has contacted Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office for comment.
Disney’s newest Tron franchise film failed to earn big at the box office, turning out a measly $33.5 million over the weekend. Starring Jared Leto as the titular character, Tron: Ares showed in 4,000 North American theaters. The movie was aiming to generate a domestic debut of $45 million to $50 million. The sequel film to Tron: Legacy, Joachim Rønning’s directorial project took $180 million to produce. The film generated another $27 million in international markets, culminating in a grand total of $60 million generated over the first weekend. The film, which is a part of a 50-year-old franchise, follows the story of a highly sophisticated artificial intelligence being named Ares, who leaves the digital space to embark on a journey into the real world for a dangerous mission. The film also appealed mainly to a male demographic—70% of audience members were men—failing to appeal to a wider audience that contributed to a lackluster weekend debut. In comparison, its predecessor, Tron: Legacy, earned $44 million its first weekend when it released in 2010, not adjusted for inflation. Alongside Leto, Past Lives star Greta Lee, American Horror Story alum Evan Peters, and The Big Lebowski‘s Jeff Bridges appear in the latest installment of the franchise.