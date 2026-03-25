Foreign Visits to Trump’s Home Town Tank
Donald Trump’s hometown has experienced a steep decrease in foreign tourists since the president took office last year. While the total number of tourists visiting New York City increased to 65 million people last year, the number of international tourists declined to 12.5 million, dropping over three percent since 2024, the city’s tourism agency announced on Tuesday. The data reflects a national trend since Trump, 79, began a second term characterized by aggressive immigration enforcement, global trade tensions, and a war in the Middle East. The city is set to receive a wave of international visitors in anticipation of the FIFA World Cup, which will include related events across the boroughs while weeks of matches are played in New Jersey. “In 2025, New York City’s tourism economy proved resilient despite global challenges, underscoring the enduring appeal of the five boroughs,” Julie Coker, president of New York City Tourism and Conventions, said. The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.