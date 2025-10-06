Foreigner Frontman Opens Up on Why He Quit Band After 20 Years

Foreigner frontman Kelly Hansen has opened up about his decision to leave the band after 20 years, saying he will spend his time “cooking and tinkering with cars” but refused to call it “retirement.” “I really am not troubled by living a smaller life. I really am not. I mean, I’ve lived, my whole life has been loud music and bright lights and a lot of s--t,” the musician told People magazine. Hansen, who joined the band in 2005 as a replacement for the original frontman Lou Gramm, announced in May during NBC’s The Voice that he would be leaving the band. It was revealed during the same episode that guitarist Luis Maldonado would be stepping in as his replacement. Hansen had been mulling the decision to quit ever since the COVID-19 lockdowns, when he enjoyed all four seasons from his L.A. home for the first time. “Although I love what I do, I’ve been in this business nearly 50 years, and I put in my time,” Hansen told People, also dismissing concerns that his decision had anything to do with his health. Hansen has lent his voice to hits such as “When It Comes To Love”, “Can’t Slow Down” and “In Pieces”, adding to the rich repertoire of the iconic English-American band founded in 1976. His last performance with the band will be on October 11.