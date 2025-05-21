Singer of Legendary Rock Band Announces His Exit: ‘Time to Pass the Mic’

An escaped pet kangaroo gave Colorado cops the runaround after breaking free for a second time in just a year. Irwin decided to hightail it out of his owner’s home in Durango, south-west Colorado, last fall. He was quickly caught after he hopped into a sack which resembled a mother kangaroo’s pouch. The second escape, on Monday, was more challenging for officers from Durango Police Department because the two-year-old is much bigger now. Officers even debated using a lasso to snare the escapee. “That technique wasn’t going to work. The officers were debating whether they needed to lasso it or what the plan was,” police Commander Nick Stasi said Tuesday. A fellow officer labeled “farm boy” by Stasi has animal handling experience, so he was put up to the task. That officer, Shane Garrison, said it was “an awesome call.” He cornered Irwin and grabbed him, before carrying him to a police truck and putting him in the back seat like a criminal. It will become more and more challenging to capture Irwin if he escapes again as, by age four, kangaroos can surpass the size of an adult male person. They also pack a brutal kick.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Pet Kangaroo Drives Colorado Cops Hopping Mad After EscapingROO GOTTA BE KIDDING METwo-year-old Irwin made a break for it in Durango, south-west Colorado.
- 2Legendary Rock Singer Announces He Has Quit His BandCOLD AS ICEThe band’s longtime guitarist will assume vocal duties.
Shop with ScoutedLelo’s Top-Rated Luxury Sex Toys Are Up to 40% Off Today GOOD VIBES ONLYYou can save up to 40 percent on luxe sex toys.
- 3Singer’s New Movie Is an Utter Bomb at the Box OfficeBLANDING LIGHTSThey love his music, but fans avoided the autobiographical film by The Weeknd.
- 4WATCH: Tourists Flee as Tower Roof Comes Crashing DownDRUMROLL PLEASENo one was injured in the incident at Fengyang Drum Tower in Anhui province, eastern China.
Shop with ScoutedSoothe Daily Foot Fatigue Fast With a Three-in-One MassagerHAPPY FEETAuraHeal’s foot massager combines Shiatsu, compression, and heat for quick and targeted pain relief.
- 5The One Word That Got George Wendt His Iconic ‘Cheers’ RoleTV HISTORYIn his final interview, the “Cheers” star joined his two most famous cast mates to stroll down memory lane.
- 6Hawaii Woman Hints She's Ready to Spill After DisappearanceMYSTERY TRIPHannah Kobayashi has provided some insight six months after her name hit the headlines.
- 7Spike Lee Disses Trump at Cannes Without Saying His NameAMERICAN VALUESThe filmmaker said his wife had told him to “be very careful” what he says.
- 8‘Monsters’ Actor Reveals Call With Menendez Bro After RulingCALL CONNECTEDCooper Koch played Erik Menendez in Netflix’s “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.”
Shop with ScoutedEnjoy a Hangover-Free Summer With This Buzzy THC Drink🪄🌵Magic Cactus is the drink of choice for those who want to feel good without losing control.
- 9New Book Reveals Eye-Popping Salary One Biden Aide Made🤑🤑🤑Mike Donilon, a close Biden adviser for more than 40 years, was paid $4 million for his campaign work.
- 10Harvey Weinstein’s Trial Derailed by Bizarre Medical EpisodeNOT WELLThe incident happened shortly after his accuser took the stand with harrowing allegations of sexual assault.
Singer of Legendary Rock Band Announces His Exit: ‘Time to Pass the Mic’
Foreigner’s lead singer Kelly Hansen announced he is leaving the legendary rock band after nearly 20 years, dropping the bombshell reveal on live TV. Appearing on Tuesday night’s finale of The Voice, Hansen said: “After 20 magical years performing with this band, this will be my last year with Foreigner. This summer, a new great voice will sing these songs for you, my friend Luis Maldonado.” In a later statement, he added: “Being the voice of Foreigner has been one of the greatest honors of my life. But it’s time to pass the mic. Luis has the voice, the energy, and the soul to carry these songs into the future. I couldn’t be prouder to hand this off to him.” Maldonado, the band’s longtime guitarist, added: “This music has been part of my life for as long as I can remember. I’m ready to honor Foreigner’s legacy and bring my heart to every performance.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you’re looking for an NSFW gift for your S.O. or just a self-care treat to spice up solo play on any day, Lelo has everything you need to keep the good vibes going all year long. Lelo is known for being the ‘designer’ sex toy brand, and while its offerings are some of the best on the market, its prices are on the steep side. However, in celebration of Masturbation Month, Lelo is slashing its prices. You can save up to 40 percent! No codes needed.
Lelo’s sale includes a range of discounted luxury sex toys, but if you’re new to the brand, the Soraya 2 is a fan favorite that’s suitable for sex toy beginners and connoisseurs alike. This updated version of the bestselling premium rabbit vibrator is engineered with dual-stimulation features, allowing for both clitoral and G-spot orgasms. Plus, the controls are right at your fingertips for customized pleasure. Play with twelve different vibration settings that range from a teasing murmur to a satisfying pulse. The Soraya 2 will always leave you coming... back for more.
Hurry Up Tomorrow, the celluloid vanity project from singer The Weeknd, has tanked at the box office following diabolical reviews. The psychological thriller with a $15 million budget took just $3.3 million over the May 16-18 weekend. The film is a fictionalized version of the life of The Weeknd, aka Abel Tesfaye. He plays an insomniac pop star heading towards a mental breakdown who meets a mysterious fan played by Jenna Ortega. Barry Keoghan also stars in the movie, which was co-written and co-produced by Tesfaye. He based the story on a 2022 incident when he lost his voice on stage in Los Angeles and had to stop his show, citing psychological stress. Hurry Up Tomorrow received a brutal 14% review on Rotten Tomatoes and assigned a score of 29 out of 100 on Metacritic. It was designed to be a companion piece to the album of the same name which reached No.1 on the Billboard chart in January. Hurry Up Tomorrow is the final project Tesfaye plans to release under his The Weeknd alter-ego. Tesfaye’s acting skills were also panned in the 2023 TV flop The Idol, where he played self-help guru Tadros.
Tourists ran for their lives as hundreds of roof tiles cascaded off a historic tower in China. Dozens of visitors were milling around Fengyang Drum Tower on Monday when several tiles detached themselves from the roof. Seconds later a full-on collapse sent a dust plume billowing into the sky. Tourists ran for cover, and officials later confirmed no one was injured. “If it happened a little later, there would be many children playing (near the tower) after dinner,” one witness told The Beijing News. Maintenance work on the roof, in Anhui province, around 200 miles from Beijing, in eastern China, was only completed a year ago. Authorities have cordoned off the area, launched an investigation and assembled a team to re-design the roof of the tower. The structure is composed of two parts, the original Ming-era tower base, built in 1375, and a more modern tower on top. The tower has been beset by problems. Having been destroyed in 1853, it was restored in 1995. Following roof tile issues in 2017, a specialized maintenance unit was set up in 2023.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
You don’t need to splurge on a pricey spa day to treat your feet to professional-level pampering. AuraHeal’s foot massager does it at a fraction of the cost and from the comfort of your home.
Unlike other foot massagers on the market, AuraHeal combines three therapies to stimulate blood flow and provide deep relief from daily foot fatigue—Shiatsu, compression, and heat. You can adjust the vibration, deep tissue rollers, and heat (up to 131°F) to your liking.
Plus, there are three compression levels to choose from, each targeting a specific area of the foot: instep, heel, and ankles. Have big feet? Don’t sweat it. This foot massager is designed to comfortably fit up to a size 14. The machine itself is about as heavy as a drill, making it perfect for on-the-go relief.
To ensure a fresh and hygienic massage every time, AuraHeal made sure the breathable foot sleeves can be removed easily for effortless cleaning and maintenance. On top of reduced foot pain, users also report improved sleep quality, increased daily energy, and stress relief. Whether you’re dealing with foot pain, ankle discomfort, or just need some respite after a long day at work, AuraHeal’s foot messenger provides fast relief whenever you need it.
Late Cheers star George Wendt shared secrets from the TV show that made him famous in his final public appearance. Wendt, who died at age 76 on Tuesday, joined Cheers co-stars Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson on their Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast in August 2024. In the chat, the actor said his audition for Cheers was initially only one single word, at the end of the 1982 pilot episode. At the time, Wendt had landed his first major role in a TV show called Making the Grade. “My agent said, ‘They want you to do this Cheers,’" Wendt told his former cast mates. His agent had told the Cheers team he wasn’t available, but he auditioned anyway. However his agent clarified it was a “really small” role. “How small? Well it’s really just one line. Actually it’s one word. Come to think of it it’s one syllable. I said ‘What’s the syllable?’ She said ‘Beer’. ” Wendt then read for a character ironically called George, which morphed into his Norm Peterson character. “I read it and they decided they’d try to make it work out so I could do both shows, then the other show got cancelled.” Cheers ran from September 30, 1982 to May 20, 1993.
Hannah Kobayashi has begun to speak out after her mysterious disappearance–and subsequent reappearance–six months ago. Kobayashi reemerged on social media over the weekend to address her father’s death after he took his own life while searching for her. Kobayashi, 31, from Hawaii, was reported missing after failing to get a flight from New York to Los Angeles last November. While her family feared foul play, Kobayashi was found in Mexico in December after what police called a “voluntary disappearance.” Tragically, her father, Ryan Kobayashi, 58, took his own life while in Los Angeles searching for his daughter in November. On Instagram stories, Kobayashi insisted she had missed the media coverage of her disappearance and her father’s death, according to the Daily Mail. Speaking to SF Gate, Kobayashi added that she was prepared to one day tell the full story: “Given my particular situation on the other side of my experience, I understand how some people would choose to cast me in a negative light, but I know who I am, I know my truth and one day, I will share it,” Kobayashi added. “I do believe that we can all learn to be kinder to one another because we never really know what someone else has been through unless we’ve walked in their shoes.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
Spike Lee not-so-subtly threw shade at Donald Trump during a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday. The filmmaker was asked whether he feels social media is compromising American values. “I don’t know how much we can talk about American values considering who’s the president,” Lee replied, cheekily trailing off and covering his mouth. He added: “My wife said: ‘Spike, be very careful what you say!’” The press conference was for his latest movie, Highest 2 Lowest, which stars Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky. Lee has been critical of the president in the past and recently suggested his Oscar-nominated “Malcolm X” could not have been made in Trump’s America. Later in the presser, Lee was asked about Trump’s plan to impose tariffs on foreign-made films. He said, “people are hurting ... I don’t know how that’s going to work.” Trump announced on Truth Social earlier this month he intends to impose 100% tariffs on movies produced abroad because foreign incentives are drawing American filmmakers away from the U.S. “WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!” Trump wrote.
Monsters star Cooper Koch revealed Tuesday that he has spoken to Erik Menendez following the news of his resentencing. Koch, who played Erik in the hit Netflix series, added that the 54-year-old hopes to continue his prison reform work should he be granted parole. “I spoke to [Erik] yesterday and he is so excited … He doesn’t even care that much about getting out, I mean of course he does, but he is so passionate about what’s going to happen afterwards,” Koch told Variety Tuesday. “He wants to start a lot of change in the prison system,” he continued, noting that Menendez hopes to advocate for prisoners sentenced to life without parole and continue working at aid programs he and his brother, Lyle, spearheaded in prison. “I know a lot of people think, ‘Oh they’re just gonna get out of prison and go on vacation’ … No, they’re gonna stay the course and continue walking towards helping people with [life without parole] get the sentencing that they deserve.” Erik and Lyle’s sentences were reduced last week from life in prison without the possibility of parole to 50 years with the possibility of parole. The brothers were convicted in 1996 for the murder of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
The weather’s warmer and the days are longer, which means now is the perfect time to start getting ready for a fun-filled summer. Whether you’re planning for outdoor adventures, social gatherings, or simply a chill night by yourself, Magic Cactus is the ideal drink to help you let loose without brain fog or a morning hangover. Magic Cactus is a fully legal, non-alcoholic, micro-dosed THC drink that gives you a light, functional buzz to help lift your mood without derailing your day.
Each Magic Cactus beverage is infused with hemp-derived THC and made with a sparkling cactus water base that is naturally rich in electrolytes and antioxidants. The result is a uniquely refreshing drink that helps you keep the party going without crashing or losing control of yourself. With three standout flavors (Watermelon Hibiscus, Spiced Peach, and Lavender Raspberry), thousands of glowing reviews, and a spiffy can design to boot, Magic Cactus is a one-of-a-kind alternative for anyone who wants to rethink how they celebrate. Whether you’re sober-curious, cutting back, or simply looking for a new way to enjoy life, grab a can today.
The chief strategist for Joe Biden’s 2024 presidential campaign made about $4 million—much more than others in the former president’s orbit. Mike Donilon’s pay “outraged” senior campaign staff, CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson write in Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again. “The president told the campaign: Pay Mike what he wants,” they write, Axios reported Tuesday. Donilon has been Biden’s adviser for more than four decades. After being lead strategist for his 2020 run for office, Donilon served in the White House until moving back out last January for Biden’s attempted reelection. Among the other juicy details in Tapper and Thompson’s book is how Biden’s aides discussed the possibility of him needing a wheelchair if reelected, and how he didn’t recognize George Clooney at a June 2024 fundraiser. In addition to those close to Biden, Tapper himself has been accused by some on the right for helping shield the public from Biden’s health condition, which the CNN anchor denies. As for Donilon, he said earlier this year that it was only a media-driven “impression” that Biden’s acuity weakened towards the end of his term.
As Jessica Mann concluded her testimony in Harvey Weinstein’s retrial on Tuesday, the former actress made a bold statement. Mann, who had just finished recounting a brutal sexual assault she said Weinstein committed in 2013, stared directly into his eyes, and made a hand gesture urging him to return her gaze. Instead, the former producer appeared to suffer a medical episode, emitting strange gurgling noises until court officers came to his aid. Weinstein, 72, quickly recovered from the episode. However, his defense attorney, Arthur Aidala, still attempted to use the incident as grounds for a mistrial, arguing Mann’s gesture had been inappropriate. The judge, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Curtis Farber, quickly dismissed his argument. After nearly three decades as one of Hollywood’s most powerful film producers, Weinstein’s career unraveled in 2017 when dozens of women came forward with allegations of sexual abuse. He was arrested in New York the following year and convicted of sexual assault and rape in 2020, before standing trial in Los Angeles, where he was convicted on three more charges. Weinstein is now undergoing a retrial in New York after a judge overturned his conviction last year. Mann, who alleges Weinstein sexually abused her during their brief romantic relationship in 2013, was one of three accusers to take the stand in the retrial.