This Eye Massager Helped Me Get Through My First Bout With COVID

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

After making it a little over four years COVID-free, it finally got me a couple of months ago. One of the first symptoms I got (and thankfully the shortest at five days!) was insane sinus congestion and pressure. Thankfully, I’m no stranger to sinus pressure thanks to chronic allergies, so I already had a tool on hand to help relieve my pain without more medication: the FOREO Iris Illuminating Eye Massager.

Yes, technically, the beauty device is designed to tackle underye puffiness and fine lines, but it also offers some magical off-label benefits. This multifunctional lymphatic drainage-boosting tool has been a game-changer for both my eye bags and my sinus pressure. Read ahead to find out why I love it so much.

Overview of the FOREO Iris

The FOREO Iris is a sophisticated eye massager designed to rejuvenate the delicate skin around the eyes. Utilizing T-Sonic technology, it delivers gentle pulsations that mimic professional lymphatic massage techniques. Available in three colors, the Iris aims to reduce puffiness, diminish dark circles, and smooth fine lines.

Benefits of the FOREO Iris

Reduces Puffiness and Dark Circles

One of the FOREO Iris’s standout benefits is its spectacular ability to combat puffiness and dark circles. The T-Sonic pulsations enhance microcirculation, promoting lymphatic drainage and reducing fluid retention, so results are noticeable after just a few minutes.

Smooths Fine Lines and Wrinkles

Regular use of the Iris can help to diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The device’s gentle massage action stimulates collagen production, leading to firmer, more youthful-looking skin around the eyes. Many users have noted smoother skin texture and reduced crow’s feet after a few weeks of consistent use.

Enhances Product Absorption

The Iris also boosts the efficacy of your eye creams and serums. By increasing blood flow and gently massaging the product into the skin, it ensures better absorption and maximized benefits. This can lead to more hydrated and nourished skin, amplifying the effects of your skincare products.

Provides a Relaxing Experience

Beyond its skincare benefits, the Iris offers a relaxing, spa-like experience. The gentle pulsations and ergonomic design make it a pleasure to use, adding a touch of luxury to your routine. It’s a perfect way to unwind at the end of the day or to invigorate your morning routine.

FOREO Iris Eye Massager The device is made from ultra-hygienic silicone that is soft and non-irritating, making the Iris suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. The Iris offers impressive battery life with up to 140 uses per full charge. This makes it a reliable tool for daily use and travel, ensuring you can maintain your skincare routine without frequent recharging. Buy At Foreo $ 149 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Dermstore $ 149 Free Shipping | Free Returns

How to Use the FOREO Iris

Using the FOREO Iris is straightforward and can be easily integrated into your daily skincare routine. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Cleanse Your Face: Start with a clean face.

Apply Eye Cream/Serum: Dot your favorite eye cream or serum around the orbital bone.

Choose Your Mode: Turn on the device and select either Pure Mode or Spa Mode.

Massage: Gently glide the Iris over the under-eye area and eyelids for 30 seconds on each eye.

Finish: Pat any remaining product into the skin with your fingertips.

Is the FOREO Iris Worth the Investment?

At almost $150, the FOREO Iris is an investment in your skincare (and, for me, sinus care) routine. While it may seem pricey, the long-term benefits, versatility, and durability of the device (I’ve had mine for about six years!) make it a worthwhile purchase, especially if you have sinus issues.

MORE FROM SCOUTED: