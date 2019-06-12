The LUNA 3 Facial Cleaning Brush Can Now Help Fight The Signs of Aging — And It’s on Amazon Right Now

FOREO makes futuristic-looking skin care devices and their newest addition, the LUNA 3 is no different. What is different is that the brand is now trying to help you fight aging.

This new launch, which marks the first time the brand has added a specific anti-aging element to the LUNA design is a shift away from the act of cleansing and into the true nature of taking care of your skin. While the silicone bristles still gently scrub away any dirt and debris, the reverse side is outfitted with ridges to help relax facial tension. And, for the first time, as well, it now connects seamlessly to the FOREO app for customized preferences and routines.

The $199 LUNA 3 is 30% bigger than previous versions and has three different models, each tailored to specific skin types (normal, combination, and sensitive). There are three touchpoints in each LUNA 3 that each target hard-to-reach areas for a deep clean. The firming side can be used as a sonic facial massage to smooth skin and even help absorb skin care products. The LUNA 3 could be your answer to getting the most out of your skincare routine. | Get it on Amazon >

