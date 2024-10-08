Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

My Foreo lore runs deep. Aside from a version of the now defunct (yet iconic) Clarisonic, the OG Foreo Luna Play was my bathtub bestie in the mid-2010s. Everyone wanted either the regular size or the miniature Luna Go. This and the aforementioned Clarisonic were my first forays into exfoliation tools. What did we really know about skincare at the time? All I knew was that I had a $100+ product gliding across my skin, and I felt elite.

Fast forward to 2024—while Clarisonic didn’t stand the test of time (#RIP), Foreo has gone on to do great things. The brand is still thriving at Sephora and Nordstrom, and as a leader in beauty tech, it continues living up to its innovative origins.

I’d been out of my Foreo game for a minute, but when I learned the Swedish brand launched a portable, deep facial hydration tool that labeled itself as “an iron for your wrinkles,” I knew I had to get my hands on it. I’ve tried (and loved) the Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro, but hydration, specifically, is something I’m always chasing. Naturally, Foreo’s UFO 3 Deep Facial LED Hydration Treatment spoke to me.

Foreo UFO 3 Deep Facial Hydration Anti-Aging Device I’ll admit, I get a bit freaked out by techy things. Anything that calls for an app download has me running for the hills. But I was intrigued by the compact size of this product, and was really taken by its promises. It claims to increase skin moisture by 126 percent in just two minutes, with greater efficacy than a sheet mask. It also says it’s clinically proven to reduce the look of wrinkles in just one week. With that, I snagged myself the smart tool stat. Buy At Foreo $ 359 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Revolve $ 359 Free Shipping | Free Returns

At $359, this bad boy comes with four unique mask types (H2Overdose Mask, Youth Junkie Mask, Manuka Honey Mask and Acai Berry Mask), and six masks per selection. Don’t be fooled by the high-tech design. It’s so easy to use. I downloaded the app, selected my user-friendly settings, and then began using the H2Overdose mask. I attached it to the device (as seen HERE in this video), and voila. It cuts down the time you’d wear a traditional sheet mask by at least 15 minutes, and it doesn’t require you to leave something balancing on your face. All I did was glide the tool along my face for a couple of minutes—and with no pain or discomfort, my skin felt instantly moisturized.

It also features heating and massage options, along with LED light therapy. The biggest draws for me, in addition to spotting immediate results, are the travel-size convenience and user-friendly instruction. Consider the multifaceted tool easy enough for a beginner to enjoy, but advanced enough for an experienced skin tool user to embrace. If you think this is wild, the brand also just launched a 2-in-1 LED Scalp Massager. Does this mean I have to toss my beloved Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Scalp Massager?

With all this innovation, my 2013 self will just hope and wait for Clarisonic to make a comeback!

