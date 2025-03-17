Cheat Sheet
1

Mall Staple Forever 21 Will Close All U.S. Stores

BYE OL’ RELIABLE
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.17.25 11:17AM EDT 
Published 03.17.25 11:16AM EDT 
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 20: A sign advertising a storewide sale is displayed in a window at a Forever 21 store that is preparing to close on February 20, 2025 in San Francisco, California.
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 20: A sign advertising a storewide sale is displayed in a window at a Forever 21 store that is preparing to close on February 20, 2025 in San Francisco, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Mall staple Forever 21 is set to permanently close all of its stores in the United States after filing for bankruptcy for the second time, NBC reported. The operator of its U.S. branch blamed the decision on rising costs and consumer trends. Although the youth fashion retailer’s stores and U.S. website remain operational, the company has begun winding down and is seeking a last-minute bidder to offload its assets. Originally founded in 1984 by Korean immigrants in California, Forever 21 became a mall staple for younger customers looking for designer-inspired styles at a discounted price. The company’s sales reached $1 billion in 2005. But by 2010, the brand began to lose steam to uber-cheap rivals like Shein. By 2019, the company’s plight only worsened due to COVID-19. It filed for bankruptcy for the first time and was rescued by Authentic Brands. In a 2024 interview, the CEO of Authentic deemed his purchase of Forever 21 “the biggest mistake I made.”

Read it at NBC News

2
‘The Girl on the Train’ Actress Dies of Rare Cancer at 43
WILL BE MISSED
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.17.25 10:35AM EDT 
Belgian actress and member of the Un Certain Regard jury Emilie Dequenne arrives for the screening of the film "The Old Oak" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 26, 2023.
Belgian actress and member of the Un Certain Regard jury Emilie Dequenne arrives for the screening of the film "The Old Oak" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 26, 2023. Valery HACHE / AFP/ Getty Images

Belgian actress Emilie Dequenne has died at age 43, the Daily Mail reported. The actress, best known for starring in the BBC television drama The Missing, passed away in a hospital just outside Paris on Sunday. In October 2023, the award-winning actress revealed that she was suffering from a cancer of the adrenal gland called adrenocortical carcinoma. In April of last year, she shared news of her complete remission, adding that she is determined to return to her career and life. “I was close to forgetting because I was leaving the hospital today after 13 days. ... What a tough battle,” she wrote in an Instagram post. However, she suffered a relapse at the end of 2024. On December 1, Dequenne told French television show TF1 that she would focus on her health because of her deteriorating condition. “I know I will not live as long as planned,” she said. Dequenne’s first role was in Rosetta, which won the award for Best Actress and the Golden Palm at the Cannes Film Festival in 1999 and launched her career. She garnered more awards for a series of performances in French language films like The Girl on the Train in 2009 and Our Children in 2012.

Read it at The Daily Mail

3
More Eggs Than Fentanyl Being Seized in Border Crackdown
EGG HUNT
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.17.25 10:58AM EDT 
A sign limits the number of cartons of eggs a customer can purchase at a grocery store in Gloucester, Massachusetts, U.S., March 8, 2025.
Brian Snyder/REUTERS

President Donald Trump says he’s cracking down on fentanyl smugglers at the border—but customs officers are more likely to bust people sneaking in eggs. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data shows a 36 percent increase in attempted egg smuggling since last October, with San Diego seeing a whopping 158 percent jump in cases. Officers have seized 3,768 poultry-related products, compared to 352 busts of fentanyl. The spike in poultry-related crime—thieves in Pennsylvania stole more than 100,000 eggs worth $40,000 in a night-time raid last month—highlights just how far consumers and suppliers are willing to go to sidestep skyrocketing egg prices, which have cracked record highs due the culling of more than 166 million birds amid the worst avian flu outbreak in a decade. A dozen A-grade large eggs hit $5.90 last month, nearly double last year’s price and the highest price on record. While Trump vowed to bring down food prices on “day one” of his second term, relief is taking a little longer. The U.S. Department of Agriculture expects egg prices to rise 41 percent this year over last year’s average.

Read it at The Telegraph

4
New Video Shows Final Moments Before Missing Student’s Disappearance
NEW CLUES
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.17.25 10:08AM EDT 
Sudiksha Konanki and Joshua Riibe
Reuters/TeleNoticias

A newly uncovered video fills in more gaps in the puzzling disappearance of University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki, TMZ reported. Surveillance footage shows the 20-year-old and Joshua Riibe, a person of interest who shared a kiss with Konanki at a bar around the time she went missing. The two don’t appear to hang out together. The video from the bar at the Riu Repùblica Hotel in Punta Cana, where Konanki was spending her spring break, was found by the Dominican Republic news station, Noticias SIN. The surveillance footage seemed to feature Konanki in all white clothes walking to a grassy area, her back turned to the camera, leaning over and throwing up. After this, she can be seen walking over to a friend and later jumping up and down in excitement. Noticias SIN has identified a man who also seemed to be hunched over the grass, throwing up. The news station also obtained additional security footage of Konanki loitering around a hotel lobby with her friend before the two eventually stepped out of frame. These two latest videos were recorded in the early hours of March 6 when the pre-med student went missing after a stroll on the beach with Riibe, who remains the last person to see her alive. Although officials have not yet recovered Konanki’s body, her clothes were found draped over a bench chair, leading them to believe that she may have drowned in the rough ocean waters when taking a dip. That said, they have not yet ruled out foul play. Meanwhile, Riibe’s passport has been pulled, so he can’t leave the country during the ongoing probe.

Read it at TMZ

5
Conan O’Brien Confirms the ‘Only Reason’ He’s Hosting the Oscars Again Next Year
BRUTAL...IST
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.17.25 9:33AM EDT 
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Adrien Brody accepts the Best Actor In A Leading Role award for "The Brutalist" onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Comedian Conan O’Brien threw shade at Adrien Brody’s marathon Oscar’s acceptance speech as he confirmed he will reprise his hosting role next year. “The only reason I’m hosting the Oscars next year is that I want to hear Adrien Brody finish his speech,” said O’Brien in a press release from the Academy. The 98th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 15, 2026, by which point one might safely assume that Brody will have wound up his address. O’Brien’s comment, of course, references Brody ignoring the Academy’s 45-second limit when delivering one of the longest speeches in Oscars history after winning Best Actor for his role as a Holocaust survivor in The Brutalist earlier this month. Brody started by saying “I’ll be brief,” then spoke for five minutes and 40 seconds. Greer Garson’s 1942 acceptance, rumored to have stretched up to seven minutes, might have challenged Brody’s rambling, but there is no definitive evidence of its length.

Read it at Oscars

6
Person of Interest in Case of Missing Pittsburgh Student Breaks Silence
PERSON OF INTEREST
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.16.25 6:19PM EDT 
Sudiksha Konanki and Joshua Riibe
Reuters/TeleNoticias

A person of interest in the case of a missing University of Pittsburgh student broke his silence over the weekend, saying that he is focused on helping authorities in the Dominican Republic locate 20-year-old Sudiksha Konanki. Joshua Riibe, an American, was likely the last person to see Konanki, who went missing earlier this month after a trip to the Caribbean nation. Konanki was last seen on March 6 after traveling with five other friends to Punta Cana. Riibe, a 22-year-old student at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota, had his passport confiscated as a part of the investigation, and told NBC News he was just trying to “help them out,” and that the “ocean is a dangerous place.” He is not allowed to leave his hotel, and is escorted by police everywhere, his attorney’s told the outlet. Riibe said he was on the beach with Konanki shortly before she went missing, and were “in waist-deep water, talking and kissing a little.” The man then claimed that water took them both out to sea, and that after getting her back to shore, Konanki left without saying anything. “The last time I saw her, I asked if she was OK. I didn’t hear her answer,” he said. “I looked around and didn’t see anyone.” U.S. authorities have said that this is a missing persons case, and not a criminal matter, according to NBC News.

Read it at NBC News

7
French Politician Demands U.S. Return the Statue of Liberty
AU REVOIR!
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.17.25 7:42AM EDT 
A view of the Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island on October 10, 2024 in New York City. The statue was dedicated on October 28, 1886 as a gift to Americans by the French.
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

A French politician has demanded that the U.S. return the Statue of Liberty while accusing the Trump administration of siding “with the tyrants.” The figure, which represents freedom, hope, and the spirit of democracy, was given by France to the U.S. in October 1886. But Raphael Glucksmann, a member of the European Parliament, feels that America has reneged on the values that led to the statue being gifted. “We’re going to say to the Americans who have chosen to side with the tyrants, to the Americans who fired researchers for demanding scientific freedom: ‘Give us back the Statue of Liberty,’” he said at a convention of his center-left party, Place Publique, Sunday. “We gave it to you as a gift, but apparently you despise it. So it will be just fine here at home,” Glucksmann added.

Read it at Politico

8
White House Adviser Admits to ‘Trolling’ in Trump Truth Social Post
LOW BLOW
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Updated 03.17.25 3:50AM EDT 
Published 03.16.25 11:46PM EDT 
Trump is spending the weekend at his Florida Mar-a-Lago resort.
Trump is spending the weekend at his Florida Mar-a-Lago resort. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

A White House deputy communications director has commented on a Truth Social post by Donald Trump which takes a pot shot at former President Joe Biden. On Sunday, Trump posted an image of three frames side-by-side, with the president’s official portrait in two of them dating to his presidential terms i.e. 2017-2021 and 2025-present. The middle section, dated 2021-2025, features an image depicting an “autopen” of former President Joe Biden’s signature. The post was a commentary on a recent report released from the right-wing think tank Oversight Project, which alleged Biden used an “autopen signature” across almost “every document we could find.” Trump’s post has since been pinned to his Truth social page. “It’s called, we do a little trolling,” wrote the president’s deputy assistant Kaelan Dorr on X, accompanied by a screen grab of the post. Dorr is the same deputy communications director who posted a photo of the McDonald’s feast staff devoured before Trump’s big speech to a joint session of Congress.

9
Minnesota Republicans Want to Classify ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ as a Mental Illness
SECOND OPINION NEEDED
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 03.16.25 5:12PM EDT 
President Trump at the White House.
Getty

Republican senators in Minnesota have filed a bill seeking to classify the so-called “Trump Derangement Syndrome” as a mental illness. SF2589 states that “‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ means the acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal persons that is in reaction to the policies and presidencies of President Donald J. Trump.” It says symptoms may include “Trump-induced general hysteria, which produces an inability to distinguish between legitimate policy differences and signs of psychic pathology in President Donald Trump’s behavior.” The syndrome, the bill continues, manifests through “verbal expressions of intense hostility” toward Trump and “overt acts of aggression and violence” against anyone or anything expressing support for Trump. The measure is scheduled to be read before the Minnesota Senate Health and Human Services Committee on Monday. It wants to redefine the term “mental illness” to refer to TDS or any other actual disorders recognized by the American Psychiatric Association and Zero to Three, a nonprofit for the development of babies and toddlers. Even the White House has used accusations of TDS against Trump critics before. Last month, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said TDS was “causing Democrats & the media to oppose President Trump’s commonsense efforts to cut billions of dollars in waste, fraud, and abuse from our federal government.”

Read it at Minnesota Legislature

10
Bill Belichick Trolled Over Beach Yoga Photos With 24-Year-Old Girlfriend
SPRING BREAK
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 03.16.25 3:57PM EDT 
Published 03.16.25 3:48PM EDT 
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson pose for a photo on the red carpet at the 14th Annual NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson pose for a photo on the red carpet at the 14th Annual NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Michael Owens/Getty Images

As one X user put it, “White boy summer has started early for Bill Belichick.” On Saturday, the football coach’s 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, riled up the internet with a carousel of photos of the two doing yoga together by the beach. “#SpringBreak #UsTime #StillGotIt,” Hudson captioned the post on Instagram, which featured the 72-year-old former New England Patriots general manager hoisting her up into the air as she balanced on his legs while doing several yoga poses. The photo dump inspired a round of memes online, with one X user quipping, “Belichick is living like he was given a year to live.” Hudson’s post came a day after she publicly defended her age-gap relationship with Belichick, 48 years her senior. On Friday, the former college cheerleader posted a screenshot of a message she received from a critic who called their relationship “insane” and clapped back: “But you do realize direct messaging a stranger on Instagram with the intent of harassing them regarding their own personal relationship is insane, right?”

Read it at People

