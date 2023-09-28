CHEAT SHEET
    ‘Forever Chemicals’ From Old NASA Lab Leaking Into L.A. River: Watchdog

    Pilar Melendez

    Senior National Reporter

    The Los Angeles River in Long Beach.

    MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty

    At least two toxic “forever chemicals” from an old NASA research lab may be contaminating the Los Angeles River, a watchdog group says. The Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER) said it believes the chemicals are coming from the Santa Susana Field Laboratory, which is already known for its radioactive waste and is currently owned by Boeing and the federal government. “California’s pollution control agencies are not just asleep at the switch but appear to be in a coma,” Jeff Ruch, the Pacific director of PEER, told The Guardian. He added that no cleanup is currently planned and that testing at the mouth of the Los Angeles River has found high levels of toxins.

