We have all certainly earned a decadent treat this holiday season. While you could whip up a big bowl of Eggnog, there’s another traditional (and no-less rich) concoction we recommend: Hot Buttered Rum. This delicious mix of dark rum, hot water and—you guessed it—butter is historic and delightfully appropriate for the season.

On this episode of the podcast Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum are joined by award-winning Half Full columnist Wayne Curtis to debate the different methods of making Hot Buttered Rum and to discuss why rum has historically played such a significant role in holiday drinks and desserts.

So fix yourself a cocktail and listen to this episode of Life Behind Bars. Cheers!

