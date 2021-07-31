Forget Space—Bezos Should Focus on Saving Workers From COVID

With his brief suborbital flight to the edge of space, Jeff Bezos the billionaire succeeded in repeating what was first accomplished by Ham the Chimp six decades ago.

If Bezos wants to really take a step for mankind—and womankind—he need only require all 1.3 million Amazon employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

The newspaper Bezos owns, The Washington Post, is among a growing number of smaller enterprises that are instituting vaccine mandates. So are such major enterprises as Netflix, Facebook, and Google.