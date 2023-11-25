Forget The Windsors. The World Is Full of Royals Behaving Scandalously

While the eyes of many royalty-obsessed observers have been locked on the extraordinary saga of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s very public self-exile from the British royal family in recent years, there is no shortage of scandal surrounding other royals around the world to be thankful for this weekend.

Most recently, as documented by The Daily Beast, is the curious case of Prince Frederik of Denmark. Frederik is married to Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, and their marriage has generally been seen as stable and strong. They have four children together and have been involved in various public and charitable do-gooding activities, unproblematically representing the Danish royal family.

However, an alleged affair with socialite and philanthropist Genoveva Casanova threatens to upend the happy narrative, after Spanish publication Lecturas published pictures of Frederik and Casanova out in Madrid, grabbing dinner and watching flamenco.

In a statement to Hola magazine, Casanova said: “I flatly deny the statements that suggest a romantic relationship between Prince Frederick and me.”

Another target for European gossip mags this summer was the rumor of a budding romance between Prince Christian of Denmark and Princess Maria Chiara Di Bourbon-Two Sicilies, a de-kinged, but still noble, Italian family. After the couple were spotted together on numerous occasions, Chiara (as she likes to be called) issued a statement on Instagram denying the rumor.

To be honest, the Danish royals could use some good publicity: Last year, the queen, Margrethe told her younger son Prince Joachim without warning that his four children were being stripped of their royal titles—but Frederik’s children got to keep theirs! Joachim expressed his dissatisfaction by moving to America.

Then we have the ever-reliable scandal-magnets that are the Spanish royals. Leading the pack is the old King Juan Carlos who was forced to abdicate in 2014 after it emerged he went on an elephant hunting trip to Botswana in 2012 with his extra-marital girlfriend, Danish-German businesswoman Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn. It then emerged he had received millions of euros in kickbacks from a high-speed train contract in Saudi Arabia. In 2020, he went into self-imposed exile in the United Arab Emirates to try and draw a line under his behavior.

Unfortunately for him, however, Sayn then alleged in court that the Spanish intelligence services harassed and threatened her to prevent her from disclosing sensitive information about Juan Carlos’ financial affairs, including breaking into her home, and leaving a book which claimed Princess Diana was murdered on her coffee table.

Juan Carlos’ daughter, known as the Infanta Cristina, was caught up in a major scandal known as the “Nóos case” after her husband, Iñaki Urdangarin, was investigated for his involvement in the Nóos Institute, a non-profit organization that he chaired, which was accused of embezzling public funds through inflated contracts for organizing sports events.

As the Infanta and her husband jointly owned the company allegedly used as a front, she became the first Spanish royal family member in history to stand trial.

In 2017, she was acquitted of tax fraud. Urdangarin was found guilty of embezzlement, fraud, and tax evasion, and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Prince Albert of Monaco has long been the poster boy for philandering royals: he has acknowledged having two children born out of wedlock, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, born in 1992 to Tamara Rotolo, an American and Alexandre Coste, born in 2003 to Nicole Coste, a flight attendant.

In recent years however the controversy over his illegitimate children has been comprehensively subsumed by speculation over his relationship with his wife, Princess Charlene, beginning with rumors that surfaced around the time of their wedding in 2011 that Charlene tried to flee Monaco before the wedding, even seeking refuge at the South African embassy in France.

These rumors have been denied by the palace and Charlene, as were allegations that she was drugged at her wedding, at which she wept. Since then the relationship has rarely been out of the headlines. Negative speculation was fueled by Charlene and Albert spending many months apart in 2021 after she underwent a medical procedure in South Africa, her home country.

Another news-attracting member of the Monagesque royal family is Albert’s nephew, Prince Pierre Casiraghi, who was the subject of intrusive press coverage following a 2012 fight in New York nightclub Double Seven in the Meatpacking District. Casiraghi, along with several friends, reportedly got into an altercation which resulted in Casiraghi sustaining a broken jaw. He has avoided the tabloids since, and works in environmental conservation and is part of the Malizia sailing team and has a rather fabulous Instagram account.

Another European rogue, King Albert II of Belgium, for many years refused to acknowledge his illegitimate daughter, artist Delphine Boël, although he subsequently acknowledged his paternity in January 2020, after a court-ordered DNA test. In February, Albert attended a church service with her—and kissed her on the cheek. Her latest work is entitled, “What Is to Come Is Better Than What Was.”

The peccadilloes of the European royals are as naught compared to the excesses of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, the King of Thailand, whose documented excesses include buying a fleet of 38 jets for his personal satisfaction; filling entire floors of German hotels with his retinue including multiple wives and concubines; and, not particularly charmingly, reportedly breaking his sister’s ankles by jumping on her legs after she failed to approach him by crawling on her belly as custom dictates.

He has married four times and has seven children but has not named an heir.

The king is understood to be in poor health and has surprised observers in recent months by inviting his reform-minded estranged second son, New York lawyer Prince Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse to return to the country, with some now saying he is in pole position to take over from his father.

Overshadowing the misdeed of even King Maha, however, is Prince Dipendra of Nepal. The Eton-educated heir to the Nepalese throne massacred his family on June 1, 2001, killing his father, King Birendra, his mother Queen Aishwarya, and several other relatives, before eventually turning the gun on himself. An official report blamed Dipendra’s alcohol and drug use for the killing.

Dipendra’s uncle, Gyanendra, inherited the throne. He was forced to abdicate in 2008 when the monarchy was abolished. Now 76, he continues to campaign for the secular Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal to return to its former status as a Hindu kingdom.