Have you heard of Foria's arousal oil? It uses a blend of organic botanicals, coconut oil, and CBD to increase sensation, making orgasms come quicker (and more often) (and last longer) (and feel more powerful).

It takes 15 minutes to take full effect, so apply before foreplay to the clitoris, labia, and vagina. And what happens next? Literally a thousand five-star reviews rave about the effects, so grab some and find out for yourself.

Awaken Arousal Oil Buy at Foria $ 40

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.