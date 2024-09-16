This CBD Oil Duo Is Designed to Help You Get in the Mood This Fall
FALL IN LOVE
If you’re looking for a natural way to get in the mood for cuffing season, CBD may be just the thing missing from your lineup. Used topically, CBD helps to improve blood flow and reduce muscle tension, which can help boost arousal for more satisfying sex. Foria’s newly launched Fall in Love Bundle contains everything you need to harness the intimacy-enhancing magical powers of CBD, including the brand’s Awaken Arousal Oil from Foria and 1906 Love Drops.
Foria Fall in Love Bundle
Foria is a leading brand in the sexual wellness space known for its clean and highly effective formulas that support intimate experiences across every stage of life, and this duo is no exception. Both aphrodisiac oils are formulated “with a microdose of cannabis” designed for use in intimate areas, including the labia and clitoris. According to the brand, both oils help support proper lubrication, relaxation, and sexual stamina. Best of all? The topical CBD-spiked oils take only five to 20 minutes to take effect. If you’re looking for a new way to incorporate CBD into your bedroom routine or just a fun way to spice things up without pharmaceuticals or toys, look no further than Foria’s Fall in Love Bundle.