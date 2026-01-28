Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

After spending way too much time hunched over my laptop and staring down at my phone all day, every day for the last decade, my posture has definitely taken a hit. While I try to self-correct when I notice myself slumping over now, I recently discovered a new wearable category designed to help keep you upright: posture-correcting bras.

While watching her newest docuseries, Taylor Swift: The End of an Era, last month, I caught the star sporting Forme’s posture-correcting Power Bra while training for her tour. I was immediately intrigued. While I’m not training for a tour, I figured I’d give the wearable a try. After all, I work from home and find myself stationed anywhere but my desk on any given day—a terrible habit for improving posture, I know.

According to the brand, there are several health benefits that wearing a posture-correcting bra may offer, including reducing stiffness and shoulder pain. If that’s not motivation to correct your form ASAP, I don’t know what is. Read on to hear my thoughts on the pop-star-approved bra.

Key Specs: Available in sizes XS-3XL, 7 colorways (Ecru, Jade, Espresso, Obsidian, Stone, Cloud+, Rosé).

Pros: Corrects posture instantly, soft, stretchy fabric, durable stitching, supportive for larger chests.

Cons: Expensive, not the most comfortable item of clothing.

The technology behind the Forme Power Bra

The Forme Power Bra is designed with scapular proprioceptive patterning embedded in the fabric to cue your own muscles to engage. Translation: the unique technology guides your body into proper alignment with little effort on your part. Over time, this trains you to stay upright, promotes long-term muscle memory, encourages spinal stacking and shoulder balance, and supports the durability of the back and shoulder muscles.

The brand also likes to call this “autopilot” technology. Instead of forcing your body in place with super stiff fabric, it works with your body’s neuromuscular system to support the muscles responsible for proper alignment and back health. Plus, according to the brand, correcting your posture can help with muscle recovery and even pain relief from conditions like sciatica and scoliosis.

My experience wearing the Forme Power Bra

I was pretty skeptical about how much a bra could truly improve your posture, but after wearing it consistently for over two weeks, I can confidently say it works. In fact, I immediately felt taller the first time I put it on. It’s a bit tight in certain areas due to the technology (it kind of has to be in order to actually work). Specifically, I found it pretty tight around the shoulders and the outer chest. Despite being very tight, the material is really soft and buttery, which makes it more comfortable—especially around the band area.

Even if you wanted to slump over in this bra, you’d be S.O.L. Even though there is a slight amount of discomfort, it’s not so stiff and uncomfortable that you can’t wear it for long periods of time. While it is a bit tight in certain areas, it’s really supportive in the front and great for fuller chests. I’m a bra size 32 DD and found the medium a perfect fit.

Forme Power Bra $ 178

To put it to the ultimate test, I wore this every day for two weeks while working from home. Not only does it actively correct poor posture while you’re wearing it, but I noticed that my posture had improved even after taking it off. Granted, wearing a posture-correcting bra for a while will make you more aware of your posture, but it is just another benefit of adding it to your rotation. You’re essentially training your mind and muscles to correct themselves over time.