Former ABC News Star Reporter Cuts Deal in Child Porn Case
James Gordon Meek, the former ABC News investigative reporter now charged in a federal child pornography case, has apparently cut a deal with prosecutors. The docket in his case shows the national-security journalist is scheduled for a change of plea hearing on Friday. This comes weeks after Meek’s attorney indicated in a court filing that he was in talks with the feds about a conditional plea agreement that would allow him to withdraw a guilty or no contest plea if an appeals court later ruled in his favor on a matter of law. Meek has argued that the search that led to the discovery of child pornography was improper.