Former Acting Attorney General Identifies DOJ Deputy as Election Denier
DRAMA AT THE DOJ
An acting attorney general during the latter part of Donald Trump’s term has identified one of his deputies as a collaborator with Trump in the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Jeffrey Rosen told the Justice Department’s inspector general and congressional investigators that Jeffrey Clark, then the acting head of the DOJ’s civil arm, had urged others in the department to take part in Trump’s big lie, to make public accusations of election fraud, though such claims had no supporting evidence. Rosen spoke to the inspector general Friday and testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Saturday, The New York Times reported. Rosen previously said the Justice Department found no significant fraud in 2020 votes.