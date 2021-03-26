Police Chief Ran Illegal Machine Gun Reselling Scheme: DOJ
CALLED THE WRONG SHOTS
The former police chief of Addyston, Ohio surrendered to authorities on Friday morning for illegally obtaining and reselling machine guns while he led the force, Local 12 reports. Dorian LaCourse faces multiple charges, including conspiracy and making false statements. He is accused of ordering machine guns, ostensibly for the department, then giving them to two Indiana gun dealers to sell for him. In Ohio, fully automated machine guns are banned for everyone except cops.
Records show that LaCourse signed multiple letters from 2015 to 2019 requesting the machine guns and falsely saying they were for official use. He allegedly made more than $11,000 from selling them, and now faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty. “No matter who you are, it is a crime to make false statements to acquire firearms and allow them into the hands of those who cannot legally possess them,” ATF Special Agent Roland H. Herndon Jr. said.