Omarosa Awarded $1.3M in Tell-All Book Battle With Trump
BIGLY PAYDAY
Former President Donald Trump and his campaign were ordered by an arbitrator on Wednesday to pay nearly $1.3 million in legal fees to a former Apprentice contestant and White House aide, bringing to a close a three-year legal fight over a nondisclosure agreement. Omarosa Manigault Newman, who was fired from the Trump administration in late 2017 and went on to write a tell-all book about her experience, was awarded the money after the arbitrator found that she had been defending herself “against an opponent who undoubtedly commanded far greater resources.” Trump, who filed his lawsuit against Manigault Newman in August 2018, argued that the ex-aide had violated the terms of a 2016 nondisclosure agreement she had signed by publishing her memoir, Unhinged. He lost the case in September 2021. Last month, a judge ruled against Manigault Newman in a separate case brought against her by the Justice Department, ordering her to pay more than $60,000 after the court found she had failed to comply with federal ethics requirements in not filing a financial disclosure when she left her government post.