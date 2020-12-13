Former Aide to N.Y. Governor Andrew Cuomo Accuses Him of Sexual Harassment
‘FOR YEARS’
A former aide to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo accused him of sexual harassment on Sunday, writing that he repeatedly “harassed [me] about my looks.” Lindsey Boylan, who worked in Cuomo’s administration from 2015 to 2018 and is currently running for Manhattan Borough President, made the accusation on Twitter, writing that the alleged conduct went on “for years” and that “many saw it, and watched.” Boylan rebuffed media requests for comment on the allegations, which were not immediately corroborated, writing later that she had “no interest in talking to journalists” and came forward for the purpose of “validating the experience of countless women and making sure abuse stops.”
A spokesperson for Cuomo denied the allegations. “There is simply no truth to these claims,” Caitlin Girouard said Sunday.