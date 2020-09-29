Gabrielle Union Settles Racism Dispute With NBC
‘AMICABLE RESOLUTION’
Gabrielle Union, who last year accused NBC of racial discrimination, has come to a settlement with the network. “We’ve reached an amicable resolution,” Union and NBC said in a joint statement. Union had claimed last year that she was not asked to return for another season as a judge on America’s Got Talent after she raised complaints about racism on set. “Union, a black woman, was singled out due to her physical appearance and discriminated against by NBC due to the fact that her hair did not fit within the white image that NBC apparently sought to convey to the audience,” a complaint, written to the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, stated. NBC said outside investigators didn’t find a culture of racism on set. In the joint statement Tuesday, NBC said it remained “committed to ensuring an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds are treated with respect.”