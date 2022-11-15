Anna Delvey’s Former Deportation Lawyer Disbarred in New York
NEVER-ENDING STORY
A former attorney for Anna “Delvey” Sorokin, the notorious scammer convicted of fleecing New York City high society by pretending to be a German heiress, has been barred from practicing law, the New York Grievance Committee for the Second Judicial District said on Tuesday. In a letter obtained by The Daily Beast, Committee Chief Counsel Diana Maxfield Kearse revealed that Audrey Thomas was “no longer a licensed attorney” as of Nov. 9, indicating at least three charges of professional misconduct. None of them involved Delvey, but the disbarment comes after Sorokin’s current attorneys claimed Thomas refused to turn over her court file despite repeated requests for cooperation in their attempts to keep her on U.S. soil, eventually requesting that the lawyer be held in contempt of court. At the time, Thomas told The Daily Beast that Anna Sorokin was “dangerous, devious little bitch.” Last month, The Daily Beast reported that Sorokin was released from federal jail on bond pending her appeal. Thomas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.