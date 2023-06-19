Bill Barr Calls Trump a ‘9-Year-Old Kid,’ Says Indictment His Own Fault
‘WACKY’
William Barr, once an attorney general under Donald Trump, compared his former boss to a “defiant 9-year-old kid” on Sunday, adding that Trump’s recent indictment on charges relating to mishandling classified documents is a case “entirely of his own making.” In an appearance on CBS News’ Face the Nation, Barr was asked if he felt Trump would put the country in danger if re-elected to the White House. “He’s like a defiant 9-year-old kid who’s always pushing the glass toward the edge of the table, defying his parents to stop him doing it…” Barr replied. “And he’s a very petty individual who will always put his interests ahead of the country’s, his personal gratification of his ego, but our country can’t be a therapy session for a troubled man like this.” He also rejected the mangled logic behind Trump’s recent protestations of innocence. “The legal theory by which he gets to take battle plans and sensitive national security information as his personal papers is absurd,” Barr said. “It’s just as wacky as the legal doctrine they came up with for, you know, having the vice president unilaterally determine who won the election.”