Former ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Stripped of $1M DraftKings Prize Amid Cheating Claims

Read it at Sports Illustrated
A former Bachelor contestant accused of cheating to score a $1 million fantasy football prize is being stripped of the winnings. DraftKings issued a statement on Saturday that it had updated the standings of its “Millionaire Maker” challenge, and Jade Roper Tolbert’s entry was no longer at the top. The 33-year-old was accused of coordinating her entries with husband Tanner Tolbert to game the system and essentially subvert the limit of 150 entries per person. The Tolberts have insisted their short-lived win was nothing more than “pure luck.”