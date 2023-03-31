CHEAT SHEET
Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Arrested for Child Porn
A former contest on The Bachelorette was charged last month on 15 counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials, according to reports this week. Joshua Tylerbest, a contestant on the show’s 17th season starring Katie Thurston, appeared in Miami-Dade court in February after a yearlong investigation, according to court records. Police say they began looking into Tylerbest in March 2022, when they discovered 50 images of child sexual abuse uploaded by an account linked into his name. A February search warrant resulted in the discovery of 15 more files on his phone, according to an arrest report. Tylerbest, described on the show as “an IT consultant from Miami,” has pleaded not guilty but has not made a public statement.