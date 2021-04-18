Former Bad Boy Records Star Black Rob Dies at 51
R.I.P.
Rapper Black Rob has passed away at the age of 51, one of his former Bad Boy Records collaborators confirmed on Saturday. The news was confirmed on social media by Love & Hip Hop’s DJ Self and former Bad Boy Records star Mark Curry. “I don’t know where to begin this, but I thank everybody for the donations. Rob passed away about an hour ago,” Curry said in a since-deleted video on Twitter. DJ Self posted the news on Instagram, writing that Black Rob, who was born Robert Ross, died in an Atlanta hospital. The rapper had suffered a slew of health problems in recent years, including several strokes and kidney failure. Just a few days before his death, DJ Self had shared a video of Black Rob paying tribute to the late DMX from a hospital bed. The rapper was best known for his affiliation with Diddy’s Bad Boy label, which he joined in the mid-1990s, and his 2000 hit “Whoa!”