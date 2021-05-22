Former BBC Director Tony Hall Quits After Diana Interview Exposé
goodbye
Tony Hall led news and current events at BBC in 1995, when the network aired its infamous interview with Princess Diana. Now, he has resigned from his post as a chairman of the National Gallery, after the release of an inquiry detailing the “deceitful behavior” the BBC used to obtain the interview.
The investigation revealed that journalist Martin Bashir used fake bank records and told other lies to entice Diana’s brother Charles, Earl Spencer, to encourage his sister to sit down with the network. The BBC then covered up this fact, the report found. Twenty-five years later, Hall decided to leave his job. In a statement, he told the AP he did not wish to be a “distraction to an institution I care deeply about.”
Hall added, “As I said two days ago, I am very sorry for the events of 25 years ago and I believe leadership means taking responsibility.”
Both sons of Diana, Princes William and Harry, have strongly condemned the news. In a recorded statement, William said, “our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed.”