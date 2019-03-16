Former Boyfriend of Murdered Cheerleader Jessica Chambers Is Fatally Shot in His Own Home
DOUBLE TRAGEDY
The former boyfriend of slain cheerleader Jessica Chambers was fatally shot at his home in Mississippi on Friday, according to The Associated Press. Travis Sanford, 33, was killed at his house in Courtland, a town of some 500 people, authorities reportedly said. The suspected shooter fled after firing a shotgun. Sanford’s girlfriend and young children were reportedly at home during the shooting. Sanford was behind bars when Chambers was burned to death in December 2014, and was cleared of being involved in her killing. Chambers was just 19 years old when she was attacked and set on fire on a rural road in Mississippi in a cold case that gripped the nation. Quinton Tellis has been charged in Chambers’ death, but two juries have deadlocked over whether to convict him.