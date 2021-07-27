Former California Sen. Barbara Boxer Assaulted and Robbed in Oakland

Read it at KRON4
An unknown thief assaulted former longtime California Sen. Barbara Boxer in Oakland Monday, stealing the 80-year-old’s cellphone before jumping in a getaway car. A tweet from Boxer’s account said she was pushed in the back but was not seriously injured. Oakland police confirmed a robbery did take place near Jack London Square where Boxer was assaulted but did not release the victim’s name. The incident is under investigation. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered to anyone who gives information that leads to an arrest. Boxer was California’s U.S. Senate representative from 1993 to 2017.