Former CBS Head Will Fork Over $11K for Ethics Violation
LEAKY LAPD
Former CBS president and CEO Les Moonves will pay over $11k for inducing a Los Angeles Police Department officer to spill confidential information about a criminal case in which he was implicated. In 2017, one of Moonves’ former employees, Phyllis Gottlieb, alleged that she had been sexually assaulted by Moonves when she worked for him in 1986. Moonves vehemently denied the accusation and the LAPD ultimately determined that the statute of limitations had well since passed for the incident. The former CEO of CBS resigned in 2018 after allegations against him were brought by 12 different women. In 2022, the LAPD opened an investigation into LAPD Captain Corey Palka, who they believed had leaked information to Moonves during the investigation. In 2022, Moonves was found guilty of violating California’s insider trading laws, by way of interfering with the investigation. Moonves was made to pay a $30.5 million fine. According to newly released documents from the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission, Palka met with Moonves at a restaurant to share information, and texted him about the case. When Moonves had resigned, Palka texted him saying “I’m deeply sorry this happened. I will always stand with, by and pledge my allegiance to you.” On February 5, Moonves agreed to pay a $11,250 fine to the city for violating its ethics code.