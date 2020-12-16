Former CDC Bosses Complain That Ivanka Kept Giving Them Unwanted Advice on Coronavirus Guidance
NOT HELPING
Two top Trump appointees at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have spoken out for the first time about how the White House meddled in the agency’s work throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Kyle McGowan, a former chief of staff at the CDC, and his deputy, Amanda Campbell, both quit in August without explaining their reasons. In interviews with The New York Times published Wednesday, they described how the White House demanded changes to CDC advice based on science. They said Kellyanne Conway, the former White House adviser, gave unwanted advice on choirs and communion in religious communities, while Ivanka Trump offered suggestions for their guidance on schools. “Every time that the science clashed with the messaging, messaging won,” McGowan said.