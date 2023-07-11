Former Child Star Accuses Jonah Hill of Assaulting Her When She Was 16
NEW ALLEGATIONS
Former Nickelodeon teen Alexa Nikolas has accused actor Jonah Hill of assaulting her when she was 16 in an encounter that Hill’s attorneys have called a “complete fabrication.” In a series of tweets on Saturday, Nikolas, who is now 31, alleged Hill, then aged 24, “slammed” her against a door and “shoved his tongue down my throat” as they stepped out of a house party to smoke cigarettes. “I was a child so I obviously felt scared and angry,” she added to Page Six. Nikolas, formerly the star of Zoey 101, also laid some of the blame on actor Justin Long, who she accused of hosting the house party. “Also #justinlong why the fuck did you have children at your house late night? Ew,” Nikolas wrote. A representative for Long told Page Six that Nikolas’ post is “the first time Justin has been made aware of this situation that allegedly happened nearly two decades ago.” Nikolas’ allegations come after Sarah Brady, Hill’s former girlfriend, accused Hill of emotionally abusing her during their time together.