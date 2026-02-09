Former Child Star Dies at 33
Blake Garrett, a former child star best known for his role in the 2006 film How to Eat Fried Worms, died on Sunday at the age of 33. His mother, Carol Garrett, confirmed his death to TMZ and said that the family is still awaiting the autopsy results to determine an official cause of death. Carol told the outlet that Garrett went to the emergency room in Oklahoma last week after he had been experiencing intense pain, where he was later diagnosed with shingles. She added that he may have tried to self-medicate to deal with the pain, and thinks his death could have been an unfortunate accident. She also told the outlet that he had been sober and doing well living in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Born in Austin, Texas, he had a slate of early leading roles in local productions of Aladdin and His Magical Lamp and Peanuts: A Charlie Brown Tribute. In 2006, he played the character Plug in How to Eat Fried Worms, for which he earned a Young Artist Award for Best Young Ensemble Cast.