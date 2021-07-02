CHEAT SHEET
Former Cincinnati Cop to Escape Federal Charges in Samuel DuBose Death
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday it would not bring federal charges against a Cincinnati police officer who shot and killed a man at a traffic stop. Officer Raymond Tensing pulled over Samuel DuBose, 43, for not having a front license plate in 2015. Tensing said he feared for his life when he shot DuBose in the head, alleging he tried to drive away. The officer was later arrested and charged for murder, but in two separate trials the jury was deadlocked. The case was then brought for federal review by the DOJ’s Civil Rights Department and the local U.S. attorney, who both declined to press the matter further. As a result, the FBI has also closed its investigation. The DOJ said they informed DuBose’s family of the decision.