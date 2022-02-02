CHEAT SHEET
    Ex-Browns Coach Suggests He Was Also Paid Extra to Lose Games

    'IT WAS A GOOD NUMBER'

    Former Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson has joined fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores in alleging that he was paid more if his team lost games. Flores filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL on Tuesday and, among other bombshell allegations, he claimed that Dolphins’ owner Stephen Ross bribed him to “tank” the 2019 season for $100,000 per loss so the Dolphins could “secure the first pick in the draft.” In a tweet responding to Flores’ lawsuit, Jackson claimed that Browns’ owner Jimmy Haslam “was happy we kept losing.” He added, “trust me it was a good number.”

