Ex-Browns Coach Suggests He Was Also Paid Extra to Lose Games

Former Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson has joined fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores in alleging that he was paid more if his team lost games. Flores filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL on Tuesday and, among other bombshell allegations, he claimed that Dolphins’ owner Stephen Ross bribed him to “tank” the 2019 season for $100,000 per loss so the Dolphins could “secure the first pick in the draft.” In a tweet responding to Flores’ lawsuit, Jackson claimed that Browns’ owner Jimmy Haslam “was happy we kept losing.” He added, “trust me it was a good number.”