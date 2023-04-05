Former CNN Anchor Joins MSNBC, Launches New Morning Show
CABLE NEWS WARS
Months after reportedly jumping ship from CNN to NBC News, anchor Ana Cabrera made it official on Wednesday with the announcement that she will anchor a new morning weekday show on MSNBC. According to a network press release, Ana Cabrera Reports will premiere on April 10 and air at 10 a.m. ET. Cabrera’s departure from CNN late last year, after nearly a decade at the network, came as parent company Warner Bros. Discovery engaged in steep cost-cutting across the board. While the decision to leave was her own, sources said, she left CNN as chief executive Chris Licht slashed hundreds of jobs at the channel, gutted sister network HLN, and instituted dramatic programming changes. Variety reported in December that Cabrera was largely expected to resurface with NBC after waiting out a non-compete period, with a potential landing spot in MSNBC’s morning lineup.