Ex-Colorado Sergeant Arrested for Allegedly Tasing Restrained Black Inmate
CHARGED
A former Boulder County Sheriff’s sergeant was arrested Tuesday after allegedly assaulting a restrained Black inmate with a Taser. Christopher Mecca, 51, was arrested on two misdemeanor charges—third-degree assault and first-degree official misconduct charges—for the Sept. 23 incident. “I am deeply troubled about the unnecessary force used, as it is contrary to the mission, vision, and values of what the sheriff’s office stands for,” Sheriff Joe Pelle said in a statement. “While former sergeant Mecca’s underlying motivation isn’t known, the unnecessary application of force on a person of color is especially concerning.”
According to an arrest affidavit, 32-year-old Travis Cole had been combative while being arrested for domestic violence and then “purposely went limp” when he arrived at the jail. Mecca, a Boulder County Jail supervisor, told deputies to put him in a restraint chair. He was allegedly verbally uncooperative, spat at staff and attempted to bite at least one deputy. But once deputies restrained Cole, Mecca allegedly used a stun gun on his leg for five seconds. He self-reported the incident and resigned during the disciplinary process.