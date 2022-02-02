CHEAT SHEET
Ex-Contractor Slams Tesla in Another Discrimination Lawsuit
Tesla has been accused of discrimination—once again—by a former employee. Kaylen Barker, a lesbian who is Black, filed an official complaint against the company on Tuesday, saying that Tesla ignored her complaints about racist, sexist, and homophobic behavior while working as a plant contractor. Barker said that a coworker attacked her on the job with a grinding tool while hurling a slew of slurs at her, including calling her the “n-word” and “bitch.” Though the coworker was fired after the incident, Barker claims that they were rehired two weeks later. In a statement, Barker said she felt as if she had “been tortured and sent back in time before African Americans had civil rights.”