Former Cowboys Running Back Marion Barber Found Dead in His Apartment
Police found former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber dead in his Dallas-area apartment on Wednesday, the team confirmed. He was 38 years old. A Frisco police spokesperson said that officers were responding to a “welfare concern,” but provided no further details nor a cause of death. Barber played in the NFL for seven years, six with the Cowboys and one with the Chicago Bears; his final season was in 2011. After leaving the league, Barber’s life became somewhat tumultuous—he was detained by police and taken for a mental health evaluation in 2014, and was arrested on two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief in 2019. About a year ago, a former Cowboys receiver tweeted that he knew Barber was “down and out bad.”