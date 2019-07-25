Former D.C. Transit Police Officer Indicted on Civil Rights Charges for Using ‘Unreasonable Force’

Read it at Justice Department
A former Washington, D.C. metro transit police officer was charged with two civil rights violations on Thursday for using “unreasonable force on an individual” in February 2018, according to the Justice Department. Andra Vance, 45, allegedly struck the individual multiple times on the head with a baton, and used the baton to choke the person while he was on-duty. The individual sustained injuries from the incident. Vance faced a review by the Metro Transit Police Department hours after the alleged assault, was suspended, and referred to federal authorities after an internal investigation. Vance could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each of the civil rights violations.