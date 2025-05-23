A drummer formerly part of the metal-core band The Devil Wears Prada is believed to have died in a plane crash Thursday morning, posting to social media just hours before the tragedy.

Daniel Williams, who played with the Christian metal-core group for years before his departure in 2016, was on a private jet that crashed into San Diego’s Murphy Canyon neighborhood at around 3:45 am local time Thursday. His father, Larry, confirmed to TMZ that he was on the flight and likely dead.

He told the outlet that the family has yet to get official confirmation from authorities, but are “confident” he was on the jet which is reported to have no survivors.

Williams with this bandmates Mike Hranica, Jeremy DePoyster, Chris Rubey, and Andy Tric in 2013. Robin Marchant/Getty Images

The San Diego Police Department announced earlier on Thursday that around 100 residents had evacuated the area due to residue, at least two people were confirmed dead, and at least eight were injured. They further noted that around 10 buildings had been damaged.

The jet, a Cessna 550, had six people on board, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The aircraft had taken off from New Jersey and was heading to San Diego’s Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport following a quick fuel stop in Kansas, NBC San Diego reports.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are currently investigating the crash, which authorities are yet to give a cause for.

Talent agent Dave Shapiro is among those deceased, according to his music agency Sound Talent Group. “We are devastated by the loss of our co-founder, colleagues and friends,” a spokesperson for the company told Billboard. “Our hearts go out to their families and to everyone impacted by today’s tragedy. Thank you so much for respecting their privacy at this time.”

Williams had notably posted photos from inside the jet on his Instagram Stories a few hours before the crash, even tagging Shapiro in one of them with the caption: “Flying back with @davevelocity.”

The Devil Wears Prada posted a tribute for Daniel on Instagram, writing: “No words. We owe you everything. Love you forever.”

The San Diego Police Department and Sound Talent Group did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.