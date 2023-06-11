Former Dippin Dots CEO Accused of Nude Attack on Girlfriend

CHEAT SHEET
The former CEO of Dippin Dots went on a drunken, stark-naked attack against his girlfriend that landed him in jail, police said. Scott Fischer—who was sued for revenge porn by an ex in 2021—was charged with domestic violence by strangulation, indecent exposure, and other crimes, KFOR reported. Nicholas Hills, Oklahoma, police said Fischer’s girlfriend had an argument with him about his drinking. He then got undressed, went to bed, woke up a few hours later and began assaulting her. When she called 911, cops arrived to find Fischer, 43, “completely naked with a blank expression on his face” and standing with a “circular sway.”