Former Director of National Intelligence Believed ‘Putin Had Something on Trump’: Woodward Book
RED ALERT
Former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats has held a “secret belief” Russian President Vladimir Putin had something on President Trump, journalist Bob Woodward writes in his jaw-dropping new book. Coats “continued to harbor the secret belief, one that had grown rather than lessened, although unsupported by intelligence proof, that Putin had something on Trump,” Woodword wrote in Rage, according to CNN. “How else to explain the president’s behavior? Coats could see no other explanation.” “Coats saw how extraordinary it was for the president’s top intelligence official to harbor such deep suspicions about the president’s relationship with Putin. But he could not shake them,” Woodward added.
The veteran journalist also reported that the National Security Agency and the Central Intelligence Agency had classified evidence that the Russians interfered in the 2016 election by placing malware in the election registration systems of at least two Florida counties. While it’s unclear if the malware was ever activated, it had the ability to erase voters in specific districts, and the vendor was used around the country.