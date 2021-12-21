Doctor Accused of Road Rage Murder Blamed It on Having a ‘Shit Day’
ARRESTED
A former doctor from Connecticut will be extradited from Florida and arraigned in Vermont after being arrested last week for a 2019 road rage murder. According to the Hartford Courant, court documents state that Jozsef Piri, 49, was driving his Toyota Tundra along Route 103 in Vermont and venting to a friend on the phone about a truck speeding up and slowing down in front of him when he allegedly opened fire at the truck. He later told police he was having a “shit day,” according to court documents. The Katsiroubas Produce truck was found on the side of the road with bullet holes through the windshield; the driver, Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, was slumped with a gunshot wound to the neck. Police allege speed cameras identified Piri’s Toyota. When they searched his car, they found a magnetic gun holster accessible from the driver’s seat and a back windshield that had the ability to be lowered.