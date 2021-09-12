CHEAT SHEET
Former ‘Doctor Who’ Actress Tanya Fear Reported Missing in Los Angeles
#FINDTANYAFEAR
Friends and family have raised the alarm on social media after failing to hear from British actress Tanya Fear for a number of days. Fear, who is based in Los Angeles, was last seen in her apartment in the Hollywood Bowl area on the night of September 9. At the time, she was wearing a “short-sleeved brown collared fitted top” and plaid pants, with her hair in its natural afro. A woman who identified herself as Fear’s cousin wrote that the missing woman “has no family in the US and we’re all really worried.” Fear is known for playing an arachnid researcher in a 2018 episode of Doctor Who, as well as for her main role on Netflix’s Spotless.